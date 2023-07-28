Ratatan Gameplay Trailer Hits Just Before Kickstarter Campaign

Ratata Arts and TVT announced their spiritual successor to Patapon called Ratatan earlier in July. The teaser didn’t have any gameplay to speak of, but now the teams have released a Ratatan gameplay trailer to give players a better picture at how it all plays.

The Ratatan gameplay trailer looks a lot like Patapon

Ratatan’s gameplay very strongly resembles Japan Studio’s Patapon, as it has a lot of tiny creatures rhythmically attacking other small creatures or giant beasts. The dinosaur-like monster in the footage even looks and moves strikingly like the Dodonga boss in the Patapon games. However, all of it has a glossier sheen and more visual fidelity because it’s not tied to a portable system from nearly two decades ago.

The Ratatan Kickstarter campaign does not go live until July 31 at 9 a.m. PT. It’s not clear what the goal will be, but it already has 1,865 followers as of this writing, meaning there is some chunk of people who want to see a new Patapon-like title.

It looks so much like Patapon because some of the talent behind it worked together at Sony. Patapon designer Hiroyuki Kotani and musician Kemmei Adachi are coming back together for Ratatan, both of whom worked on various Sony games together like LocoRoco and Ape Academy 2. Ratatan will also be a little different, though, since it will have roguelite elements, which have not been detailed.