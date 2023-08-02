Ratatan PS5, PS4 Versions Confirmed as Campaign Hits More Stretch Goals

The Patapon spiritual successor Ratatan blew through its initial Kickstarter goal in 47 minutes. Given that fervor, it seemed inevitable that it would hit its stretch goal regarding console ports. It has only taken two days to hit that goal, meaning that Ratatan PS5 and PS4 versions are incoming (alongside Nintendo Switch and “Xbox”).

Ratatan is coming to PS5 and PS4

We want #Ratatan to be enjoyed worldwide!! This stretch goal will help make console ports a reality – for Xbox, PS4&5, & Switch!



世界中の皆様に#ラタタン を楽しんでほしいタン‼現在のストレッチゴール突破で、家庭用ハードでの発売が決定！Xbox、PS4&5、Switchも！https://t.co/aSdQbKqE3a — RATATAN (ラタタン) (@ratatan_game) August 2, 2023

The stretch goal for console ports was at $523,700, which it blew past earlier on August 2 (it is currently around $732,000, which is over five times its initial goal). And while the Kickstarter page doesn’t list exactly what consoles it would come to, the game’s Twitter account specifies PS4, PS5, and Switch, as well as the nonspecific “Xbox.”

Many Patapon fans are likely excited to see Ratatan on PlayStaton, given Patapon’s ties to the PSP. The three installments were cult hits on the portable platform, and the former two were remastered for PS4. Patapon designer Hiroyuki Kotani and musician Kemmei Adachi are coming back together for Ratatan, both of whom worked on various Sony games together like LocoRoco and Ape Academy 2.

Ratata Arts also included a few more stretch goals in the last couple days. The team will add mini-games at $560,800 and collaborate with composer David Wise at $597,500. Wise is known for his work at Rare where he composed music for many games like Diddy Kong Racing, Donkey Kong Country, and Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts, just to name a few. There’s also another stretch goal with a target of “????” that just says “chip off the ol’ block,” meaning its monetary goal is about as mysterious as the goal itself.