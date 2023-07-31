Ratatan Kickstarter Hits Goal in Less Than an Hour, Inches Toward Console Ports

Ratatan, the rhythmic strategy title that’s a spiritual successor to the PSP cult classic Patapon, has hit Kickstarter. And it seems like demand is somewhat high, as it hit its initial goal within 47 minutes.

The Ratatan Kickstarter has a few stretch goals

Ratata Arts and TVT hit that $141,098 goal and thanked fans on Twitter for their support. There’s still more to do, as it currently has a few stretch goals.

If it raises around $247,000, then it will get an “online mode.” Ratatan is also going to ported to consoles if the campaign raises around $527,900. This list is growing (the console version was previously listed with a goal of “????”), but the last one currently on the page is a “diminutive recreational activity” with a goal that is just question marks. It’s possible that it could be a new side mission, but it’s unclear exactly what that all means at this stage.

The Kickstarter page has all sorts of details on the rhythmic roguelite and runs through its enemies, the units players will be able to control, some music tracks, and more. It also confirms that there will be a physical version, too, since the team is partnering with Red Art Games for it. Ratata Arts noted that there will be “regular updates” on the physical version.

It looks so much like Patapon because a few of its developers worked on the series. Patapon designer Hiroyuki Kotani and musician Kemmei Adachi are coming back together for Ratatan, both of whom worked on various Sony games together like LocoRoco and Ape Academy 2.

This is not the first Kickstarter campaign meant to be a spiritual successor to a beloved cult Sony franchise. Project Rap Rabbit hit Kickstarter in May 2017 and was designed to be a modern version of PaRappa the Rapper. It even featured some of the creators of PaRappa, as well as Gitaroo Man. However, unlike Ratatan, its campaign failed and only raised $207,605 of its $1,098,700 goal.