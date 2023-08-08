PS Stars PS5 Integration Found in System Settings

PlayStation Stars has been around for just about a year, but has always been a little separate from the consoles and only truly lived on other devices. It appears as though that is about to change soon since Sony is planning some PS Stars PS5 integration for sometime in the future.

PS Stars settings were found on PS5

As reported on by TwistedVoxel, the PS5 settings menu has a few options that foreshadow this integration (and it doesn’t even require the new firmware beta). The privacy portion has a whole section dedicated to PlayStation Stars, as it asks players who they want to be able to see their Stars level and collectible display case.

Sony didn’t detail these changes or how this would all actually manifest on the PS5. However, it does seem like Sony is at least putting down the groundwork to allow users to show their collections and levels on the system many use to rack up points and collectibles.

PlayStation Stars is currently mostly tied to the mobile app. Redeeming points, starting challenges, organizing the collectible display case, and more require the mobile app, which is rather limiting. This more direct integration would mean that PlayStation Stars can gain some ground on Xbox’s Microsoft Reward Points system, which is easily accessibly on console, PC, and mobile.