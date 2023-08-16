Trepang2 Release Date Incoming as Developers Tease Console Launch is Near

Gory action-packed shooter Trepang2 has been delighting PC players for a couple of months now, but console players won’t have to wait too long to indulge in some hi-octane blood-splattered carnage as a Trepang2 release date for consoles may be nearer.

Canadian developer Trepang Studios put out a message on social media assuring console players that there would be news about a console release as soon as it could. In the meantime, it gave a little taste of what to expect from the game’s supernatural gun-fu.

The nightmare you chose for yourselves. ?



❗ Console players – the cogs are moving, we'll be sharing details as soon as we can. ? ?



You are going to have a GRAND OLD TIME. pic.twitter.com/xq2d0kOUUl — Trepang2 (@TrepangStudios) August 16, 2023

Big Guts and Bigger Guns

In Trepang2, you take on the role of an amnesiac test patient who escapes from captivity, but is soon faced with threats both human and supernatural. All of which they seem increasingly handy at combating. The player has the ability to slow time and also cause an almighty bloody mess in the process

Trepang2 started life as a way for the developers to learn Unreal Engine 4 and eventually grew into a fully-formed homage to early 2000s shooters such as F.E.A.R. and Soldier of Fortune. It’s been warmly received on Steam since it was released on June 21, 2023. Team 17 is handling publishing duties.

Hopefully, it won’t be long before we have concrete news on when Trepang2 will be in PS5 players’ hands.