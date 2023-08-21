Delta Force: Tactical FPS Makes a Return on PlayStation

Developer TiMi Studio Group has announced the revival of Delta Force series with a new game, Hawk Ops. The franchise was created in 1998 by now-defunct developer NovaLogic, and the IP was later acquired by THQ Nordic in 2016.

Delta Force: Hawk Ops will be a free-to-play game

A full reveal for Hawk Ops will take place during Gamescom Opening Night Live tomorrow, August 22. However, publisher Level Infinite has confirmed that the game will be free-to-play, with a campaign inspired by the movie Black Hawk Down. Hawk Ops has been confirmed for “PlayStation,” but specific platforms have yet to be announced.

Hawk Ops will come with the large-scale PvP multiplayer seen in the original game, with cross-play support. “Our game designers chose to build an immersive multiplayer battleground that could accommodate even larger-scale PVP than the previous 32-player limit,” producer Shadow Guo told IGN. “To create a grand atmosphere of combat on ground, sea, and air, we designed a variety of methods for engagement and maps that integrate diverse terrain features such as vertical height differences and caves, as well as different vehicle routes.”

A release date for Delta Force: Hawk Ops has not been announced. The game is also headed to PC, Xbox, and mobile devices.