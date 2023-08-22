PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – August 22, 2023

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

August’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

Death’s Door (PS5/PS4)

dreams (PS4/PSVR)

PGA Tour 2K23 (PS5/PS4)

PS4 & PS5 Games

Aery – Flow of Time

Aery – Heaven & Hell

Arcade Archives BARADUKE 2

Arcade Archives DARK ADVENTURE

ATV Monster Racing Simulator Rally Cross

Black Death : A Tragic Dirge

Boxville

A Castle Full of Cats

Chrome Wolf

Construction Machine Simulator 2023 : Hard Truck Work Job

Creepy Tale: Ingrid Penance

Die After Sunset

EMBATTLED

Embraced by Autumn

EVERSPACE™ 2

Fort Solis

Gord

Hello Engineer

Hidden Shapes: Cat Realm + Trick or Cats

HUMANKIND™

I’m in Love With Your Dead Grandmother

Immortals of Aveum™

Iron Danger

Marble It Up! Ultra

Moving Out 2

Neko Journey

Quantum: Recharged

Red Dead Redemption

Sable’s Grimoire: Man And Elf

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew

SHINOBI NON GRATA

Smurfs Kart

Sushi Blast

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Vostok 2061

Wayfinder

WrestleQuest

