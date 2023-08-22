PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – August 22, 2023

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
August’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
- Death’s Door (PS5/PS4)
- dreams (PS4/PSVR)
- PGA Tour 2K23 (PS5/PS4)
PS4 & PS5 Games
- Aery – Flow of Time
- Aery – Heaven & Hell
- Arcade Archives BARADUKE 2
- Arcade Archives DARK ADVENTURE
- ATV Monster Racing Simulator Rally Cross
- Black Death : A Tragic Dirge
- Boxville
- A Castle Full of Cats
- Chrome Wolf
- Construction Machine Simulator 2023 : Hard Truck Work Job
- Creepy Tale: Ingrid Penance
- Die After Sunset
- EMBATTLED
- Embraced by Autumn
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- Fort Solis
- Gord
- Hello Engineer
- Hidden Shapes: Cat Realm + Trick or Cats
- HUMANKIND™
- I’m in Love With Your Dead Grandmother
- Immortals of Aveum™
- Iron Danger
- Marble It Up! Ultra
- Moving Out 2
- Neko Journey
- Quantum: Recharged
- Red Dead Redemption
- Sable’s Grimoire: Man And Elf
- Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew
- SHINOBI NON GRATA
- Smurfs Kart
- Sushi Blast
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
- Vostok 2061
- Wayfinder
- WrestleQuest