Project Mugen Video Garners ‘Anime Spider-Man’ Comparisons Due to Swinging

NetEase announced its new free-to-play, open-world RPG titled Project Mugen this week, releasing a brief trailer on the game that highlights city exploration via swinging and wall climbing.

What is Project Mugen about?

Project Mugen will be developed by NetEase Games and Thunder Fire Studios’ Naked Rain and was formally announced during Gamescom 2023. The game features an anime-inspired art style with a modern twist and will have players exploring a realistic city via various methods, including a swinging mechanic that looks surprisingly similar to the way that Spider-Man travels New York City in Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man series.

Check out the Project Mugen trailer below:

Not too much is known about the game, but the trailer highlights what looks to be a fairly large city, as well as story elements like talking graffiti, monsters connected to something called “Chaos” attacking the city, and the ability to drive cars and motorcycles across the city.

Pre-registration for Project Mugen is available now on the game’s website, and NetEase Games confirmed that the game would release sometime in the future on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC as well as on iOS and Android mobile devices.