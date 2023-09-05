New Spider-Man 2 Photos Show Peter Parker & Miles Morales Swinging

A pair of new Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 photos have been released, highlighting Peter Parker and Miles Morales in action as Spider-Man.

New photos showcase both Spider-Men in action

The new photos come courtesy of Insomniac Games, and show both Parker and Morales mid-swing, and give fans a much more detailed look at Parker’s Advanced Suit and Morales’ Upgraded Suit.

Aside from that, Insomniac Games teases the “Be Greater Together” slogan for the game, noting that Parker and Miles will have to work together to protect Marvel’s New York.

Check out the new Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 photos below:

?️Peter Parker and Miles Morales must #BeGreaterTogether to protect Marvel's New York from overwhelming new threats!?️



Will you rise to the challenge on October 20th, 2023?#SpiderMan2PS5



— Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) September 5, 2023

While not a lot is known about the highly anticipated Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, it will feature some new mechanics, including web wings that allow for much faster travel, new powers and attacks thanks to the symbiote suit, and more.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to launch on October 20, 2023 and will be available for the PlayStation 5.