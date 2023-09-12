PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – September 12, 2023

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

September’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

Black Desert – Traveler Edition (PS4)

Generation Zero (PS4)

Saints Row (PS5/PS4)

PSVR Games

ALVO VR

PS4 & PS5 Games

Alchemy Garden

ANONYMOUS;CODE

Arcade Archives ZING ZING ZIP

City Police Simulator – Cop Car Games & Shooter

Eternights

Firewall Ultra

Funtasia

The Isle Tide Hotel

Jimbaori – The Ōnin War

King’s Bounty II

Lempo

The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo PS4 & PS5

Mudness Offroad 2 – Runner 4×4 Mud Challange Simulator

MythForce

NBA 2K24

Night At the Gates of Hell

Nour: Play With Your Food

Only Way Up! Parkour Jump Simulator

Puzzle Journey

Rally Racing: Cars & Drift Mania

River Pirates

Runner Heroes – The Curse of Night and Day

Seduce Me – The Complete Story

Strike Force 3

This Way Madness Lies

TOSS!

Turbo Dash Kart 2023 Racing

Warstride Challenges

Wild Seas

