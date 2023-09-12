PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – September 12, 2023

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
September’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
- Black Desert – Traveler Edition (PS4)
- Generation Zero (PS4)
- Saints Row (PS5/PS4)
PSVR Games
- ALVO VR
PS4 & PS5 Games
- Alchemy Garden
- ANONYMOUS;CODE
- Arcade Archives ZING ZING ZIP
- City Police Simulator – Cop Car Games & Shooter
- Eternights
- Firewall Ultra
- Funtasia
- The Isle Tide Hotel
- Jimbaori – The Ōnin War
- King’s Bounty II
- Lempo
- The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo PS4 & PS5
- Mudness Offroad 2 – Runner 4×4 Mud Challange Simulator
- MythForce
- NBA 2K24
- Night At the Gates of Hell
- Nour: Play With Your Food
- Only Way Up! Parkour Jump Simulator
- Puzzle Journey
- Rally Racing: Cars & Drift Mania
- River Pirates
- Runner Heroes – The Curse of Night and Day
- Seduce Me – The Complete Story
- Strike Force 3
- This Way Madness Lies
- TOSS!
- Turbo Dash Kart 2023 Racing
- Warstride Challenges
- Wild Seas