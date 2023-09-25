Capcom Says It Would Decline Any Microsoft Acquisition Offer

Capcom has said that it would politely decline any acquisition offer from Microsoft because it prefers a partnership and organic growth. COO Haruhito Tsujimoto was quizzed about the matter after it emerged that Microsoft was eyeing several Japanese companies, including Square Enix and, more surprisingly, Nintendo.

Capcom was once an acquisition target

During an interview with Bloomberg, Tsujimoto was asked to share his thoughts on the ongoing merger and acquisition activities within the games industry, in response to which he revealed that Capcom too was a target at one point in time. However, Tsujimoto believes that Capcom is better off seeking partnerships as opposed to merger opportunities.

Tsujimoto added that Capcom itself isn’t interested in acquiring other developers either. “Rather than acquiring an outside company, we prefer organic growth,” he said. “It is important to train and develop human resources in-house in order to carry out growth strategies. I also believe we can utilize external partners, but we have no intention of acquiring companies.”

It recently emerged that despite a previous rejection, Microsoft discussed the idea of a hostile takeover of Nintendo. The suggestion was ultimately shot down by Phil Spencer, but he added that Microsoft is playing “the long game” with the Mario maker and would snag an opportunity to usurp it.