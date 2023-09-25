Final Fantasy VII Remake Trilogy Will ‘Link Up’ With Advent Children

The ongoing Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy will seemingly have the 2005 film Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children in mind, according to the game’s director.

What did Tetsuya Nomura say?

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Tetsuya Nomura — who directed Advent Children, as well as both Final Fantasy VII Remake and the upcoming Final Fantasy VII Rebirth — was asked about how the trilogy of games will handle things like Advent Children, which also takes place in the world of Final Fantasy VII.

According to Nomura, the trilogy will “link up” to Advent Children in some way. He noted players won’t have to worry about whether or not things are connected by the time they get to play the trilogy.

“If you play right through to the end, it will link up [to Advent Children] so you don’t need to worry about that,” said Nomura.

Advent Children took place two years after the events of FInal Fantasy VII. It focused on the appearance of a trio that kidnaps children and infects them with a disease.

The next game in the ongoing Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy is set to be Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, which will release on February 29, 2024 for the PlayStation 5.