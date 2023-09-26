High On Life DLC Release Date Set for Horror-Themed Expansion

The upcoming High on Life DLC, High on Knife, officially has a release date, with developer Squanch Games confirming when the horror-themed DLC will launch.

When does High on Knife release?

The High on Life DLC release date has been set for October 3, 2023, when the expansion will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. To celebrate the news, Squanch Games has released a new trailer, completely in claymation, showcasing some of the scares and monsters players will face off against in the DLC.

Check out the new High on Life DLC trailer below:

The new DLC, titled High On Knife, will see players explore a new, “spooky planet” filled with body horror, new enemies, and weapons. Actresses Gabourey Sidibe and Sarah Sherman also lend their voices to the game in the form of the new boss Mux, and the new gun, Harper, respectively.

“We really leaned into horror with High On Knife, so it only made sense to launch it around Halloween,” says Mike Fridley, Squanch’s Studio Director. “The DLC brings more goop, nastier body horror, creepier bosses, and all kinds of strange new stuff to the world we established with High On Life.”