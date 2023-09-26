PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – September 26, 2023

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
September’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
- Black Desert – Traveler Edition (PS4)
- Generation Zero (PS4)
- Saints Row (PS5/PS4)
PSVR Games
- Hellsweeper VR
PS4 & PS5 Games
- Ad Infinitum
- Arcade Archives STRIKE GUNNER
- Avatar The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance
- Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans 2
- Cyber Citizen Shockman 2: A New Menace
- Days of Doom
- Earthshine
- EA SPORTS FC™ 24
- Gloomhaven
- HammerHelm
- The Isle Tide Hotel
- Mon-Yu
- Paleo Pines
- Paperman: Adventure Delivered
- PAYDAY 3
- PolyBoy War
- RAINBOW HIGH™: RUNWAY RUSH
- Rayland 2
- Sakura MMO Extra
- Shuyan Saga
- Terraformers
- Truck Driver: The American Dream
- Truck Simulator Driver 2023: Europe Cargo
- A Truckzilla – Monster Truck Mega Ramp Mania
- Whateverland
- Wild Pinball Bundle
- Zombiezz