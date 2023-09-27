Payday 3 Studio Seeks to Remove Always Online Requirement After Rough Launch

Payday 3 developer Starbreeze is investigating the possibility of removing the game’s always-online requirement after a volatile launch saw servers plagued with issues.

Starbreeze seeking solutions

At present, even though you can play the co-op heist shooter with AI bots instead of real people, you still have to be online to play the game. With the issues faced by the servers since the game’s release earlier this month, that’s made it a nightmare for pretty much everyone.

Since launch, Starbreeze has been putting out small fires like server connectivity issues and matchmaking problems, but getting the always-online requirement out of the way is the ultimate goal.

In a statement by the developer, it laid out its plans and rounded out by saying,

“In the short-term, this means Starbreeze’s focus is to ensure the player experience. In the long-term, this means evaluating a new partner for matchmaking services and making Payday 3 less dependent on online services.”

Payday 3 was released on PC and consoles on September 21, 2023.