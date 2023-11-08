Sony and Nintendo Team Up for Zelda Movie

Nintendo has teamed up with Sony Pictures Entertainment to develop a live-action movie based on The Legend of Zelda. Sony is co-financing the project, with more than 50% of the contribution coming from Nintendo.

Sony will have distribution rights for Nintendo’s Zelda movie

As part of the deal, Sony will retain exclusive theatrical distribution rights for the Zelda movie, which will be co-produced by Arad Productions Inc. and directed by Wes Ball. Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto will also be involved in the project.

“By producing visual contents of Nintendo IP by itself, Nintendo is creating new opportunities to have people from around the world to access the world of entertainment which Nintendo has built, through different means apart from its dedicated game consoles,” reads a press release by Sony Pictures and Nintendo. “By getting deeply involved in the movie production with the aim to put smiles on everyone’s faces through entertainment, Nintendo will continue its efforts to produce unique entertainment and deliver it to as many people as possible.”

Sony Pictures has been strengthening its entertainment business and continues to expand into the video game world. Considering the popularity of Zelda, this is a major deal that’ll significantly bolster Sony Pictures’ portfolio.