Returnal Director Leaving Housemarque After 14 Years

Nex Machina and Returnal Game Director Harry Krueger is leaving Housemarque after 14 years at the developer.

Onto the Nex One

In the post on Housemarque’s site, Harry expresses great pride in contributing to the studio’s legacy, especially with the latest and largest title, Returnal: a project that evolved the company from an indie studio scale to a full-priced title, rewarded with multiple awards. He reminisced about the evolution and breakthroughs during the early days of Outland, Resogun, and ending the indie dream with Nex Machina.

“During my 14 years at Housemarque, I’ve been incredibly fortunate to work on one dream project after another and had the privilege of working alongside some truly talented and wonderful people along the way. It’s been an honor to accompany Housemarque on this journey, witnessing our growth from our smaller arcade-inspired titles to the magnificent heights we reached with Returnal,” said Krueger in his announcement. ”We really shook the pillars of heaven together, and I will forever be proud of all the amazing things we’ve accomplished as a studio.”

Krueger goes on to say it was a hard decision to leave, but he has confidence Housemarque will continue to thrive.

“Departing from Housemarque was a very difficult decision for me, but I’m leaving the company with nothing but deep gratitude for the past, and a glowing optimism for the future—with an exciting new project in the works, a fantastic team that’s stronger than ever, and the continuous support of Sony and PlayStation Studios, I know that Housemarque’s brightest chapter has yet to be written.”

Finnish studio Housemarque became one of PlayStation’s big players with PS5 exclusive roguelike shooter Returnal, which built upon the developer’s rich history of arcade-style action in games such as Super Stardust HD, Dead Nation, Resogun, Nex Machina, and Alienation.

The studio has recently been bulking up for its next project.