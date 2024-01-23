PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – January 23, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
January’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (PS5)
- Evil West (PS5, PS4)
- Nobody Saves The World (PS5, PS4)
PSVR Games
- Bulletstorm VR
- Run or Die VR – Real Parkour Quest Simulator Game
PS4 & PS5 Games
- Arcade Archives SUPER CONTRA
- Bahnsen Knights
- CometStriker DX
- The Cub
- D-Day Enhanced
- Death Motel
- Farm Knight Adventures
- Golf Guys
- Hexologic
- Howl
- IMMORTALITY
- Knights of Grayfang
- The Last of Us™ Part II
- Lil’ Guardsman
- Mystic Academy: Escape Room
- Nephenthesys
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown
- Quick Race
- Shmoup
- The Spy Who Shot Me
- The Street 10
- Terror Mansion
- Top Gun Air Combat Extended
- Touhou Shoujo Tale of Beautiful Memories
- Witch Rise
- Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs The Thrilling Steamy Maze Kiwami
- Ziggy