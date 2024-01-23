PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – January 23, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

January’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

PSVR Games

Bulletstorm VR

Run or Die VR – Real Parkour Quest Simulator Game

PS4 & PS5 Games

Arcade Archives SUPER CONTRA

Bahnsen Knights

CometStriker DX

The Cub

D-Day Enhanced

Death Motel

Farm Knight Adventures

Golf Guys

Hexologic

Howl

IMMORTALITY

Knights of Grayfang

The Last of Us™ Part II

Lil’ Guardsman

Mystic Academy: Escape Room

Nephenthesys

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Quick Race

Shmoup

The Spy Who Shot Me

The Street 10

Terror Mansion

Top Gun Air Combat Extended

Touhou Shoujo Tale of Beautiful Memories

Witch Rise

Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs The Thrilling Steamy Maze Kiwami

Ziggy

