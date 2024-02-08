Sony Shutting Down Funimation, Removing Access to Purchased Digital Copies

Sony has announced that it’s shutting down Funimation for good effective April 2, 2024, and transitioning members to Crunchyroll. Although the writing has been on the wall for some time, subscribers were not expecting to lose access to Funimation Digital copies, which has sparked furore.

Transitioning from Funimation to Crunchyroll comes with a price increase

Those who want to transition from Funimation to Crunchyroll will be hit with a price increase that’ll come into effect with their next billing cycle. However, there is an option to cancel your current Funimation subscription and obtain a refund, per an FAQ that went live yesterday.

“Please note that Crunchyroll does not currently support Funimation Digital copies, which means that access to previously available digital copies will not be supported,” the FAQ reads. “However, we are continuously working to enhance our content offerings and provide you with an exceptional anime streaming experience. We appreciate your understanding and encourage you to explore the extensive anime library available on Crunchyroll.”

Those who want to migrate their data can log into Crunchyroll using their Funimation credentials. You should automatically receive a prompt to migrate data. In case you don’t see an option to transfer, you’ll need to contact Crunchyroll’s support team.