Stellar Blade Gets 18+ Rating Due to ‘Excessive’ Violence and Nudity

PS5 exclusive Stellar Blade has received its first age rating in its home turf of South Korea, with the verdict being that it’s an adult-only, 18+ game. Stellar Blade has yet to be rated in North America, Europe, and Australia, but expect similar mature labels elsewhere too.

Stellar Blade age rating doesn’t come as a surprise

Shift Up has previously said that it’s making a mature game for a mature audience. As spotted by Reddit user Striking-Bison-8933, Korea’s Game Rating and Administration Committee found that Stellar Blade features “excessive” violence and sexually explicit content.

Speaking of sexual expression, Shift Up CEO Hyung-Tae Kim makes no apologies for protagonist Eve’s contours, and said that her body and looks were deliberately designed to be alluring and attractive. “Honestly, when I play a game I would like to see someone who is better-looking than myself,” Kim said in an interview with GamesRadar. “I don’t want to see something normal; I want to see something more ideal. I think that is very important in a form of entertainment. This is, after all, entertainment targeted for adults.”

At the time of this writing, there have been no reports of Stellar Blade being censored to pass certifications in any other country.