PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – February 20, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

February’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

PS4 & PS5 Games

3in1 Game Collection: Backgammon + Checkers + Mills

Arcade Archives MASTER OF WEAPON

Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore

Balatro

Bunny Mahjo

Caveman Ransom

Crazy Chicken Pirates

Cybercop

Edge of Reality

Extreme Skyway Racer Simulator

GENIE Reprise

Genso Chronicles

GUNVOLT RECORDS Cychronicle

HAWKED

Humvee Assault: War 3D FPS

INVECTOR: RHYTHM GALAXY

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?:

King Arthur: Knight’s Tale

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV

A Little to the Left

Lords of Exile

The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Anthology

Mighty Aphid 2

Mystery Box: Escape The Room

PlateUp!

Potato Sack Racing Simulator 2024

Pretty Girls Klondike Solitaire PLUS

qomp2

Return to Grace

Skull and Bones™

Slave Zero X

Smalland: Survive the Wilds

Speed Crew

Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II

Sports & Adventure Pinball

Supreme Car Parking Simulator 2024

Survivorman VR The Descent

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft

Total Trails

Trip World DX

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters

