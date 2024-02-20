PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – February 20, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
February’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
- Foamstars (PS5 & PS4)
- Rollerdome (PS5 & PS4)
- Steelrising (PS5)
PS4 & PS5 Games
- 3in1 Game Collection: Backgammon + Checkers + Mills
- Arcade Archives MASTER OF WEAPON
- Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore
- Balatro
- Bunny Mahjo
- Caveman Ransom
- Crazy Chicken Pirates
- Cybercop
- Edge of Reality
- Extreme Skyway Racer Simulator
- GENIE Reprise
- Genso Chronicles
- GUNVOLT RECORDS Cychronicle
- HAWKED
- Humvee Assault: War 3D FPS
- INVECTOR: RHYTHM GALAXY
- Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?:
- King Arthur: Knight’s Tale
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV
- A Little to the Left
- Lords of Exile
- The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Anthology
- Mighty Aphid 2
- Mystery Box: Escape The Room
- PlateUp!
- Potato Sack Racing Simulator 2024
- Pretty Girls Klondike Solitaire PLUS
- qomp2
- Return to Grace
- Skull and Bones™
- Slave Zero X
- Smalland: Survive the Wilds
- Speed Crew
- Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II
- Sports & Adventure Pinball
- Supreme Car Parking Simulator 2024
- Survivorman VR The Descent
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft
- Total Trails
- Trip World DX
- Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters