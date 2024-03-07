Valiant Hearts Sequel Out on PS4 Today as Netflix Exclusivity Ends

Valiant Hearts: Coming Home — sequel to 2014’s Valiant Hearts: The Great War — arrives on PS4 today following a period of Netflix exclusivity. The game will be playable on the PS5 via backwards compatibility. A collection that includes the original release as well as the sequel is also available.

Valiant Hearts: Coming Home is a story about survival during World War 1

Like its predecessor, Coming Home focuses on telling stories of ordinary people’s survival during World War 1. In this installment, players will experience the story of two brothers who fight their way through the trenches and reunite. They will come across other unsung heroes, two of which will also be playable.

“From the depths of the sea and the raging skies to the trenches of the Western Front, immerse yourself in an artistically unique and touching emotional experience,” reads a description provided by Ubisoft. “In this fictional story, you will revisit historical locations and battles of World War I. Emerge from the sea into the middle of the Jutland naval battle, relive the Meuse-Argonne offensive and experience the long-awaited relief of the Armistice.”

Valiant Hearts: Coming Home is also out today on the Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.