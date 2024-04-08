Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Review – When Footsteps Matter

Headsets come in quite a few different flavors these days, both wired and wireless, with quite a few recognizable brand names to choose from. Razer has been making them for years and their black and neon green color scheme is instantly recognizable. Before releasing their next generation of headsets, they contacted competitive gamers from all over the world to find out what they really wanted in a headset, and the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is the end result.

Quality Sound and a Quality Mic

Right out of the box, the first thing you’ll notice is the lightweight, but sturdy build of the headset. The ear pads use a noise canceling memory foam, with breathable cloth for cooler ears during long gaming sessions. I spent four hours straight with Skull and Bones with no discomfort or ear sweat (is that a thing?). The noise canceling works a little too well, if that’s possible, so if you are gaming late at night in a quiet house, try not to speak too loud or your housemates might get upset.

The headset has a removable mic, and for pod casters who use professional mics, being able to take this out of the way is a definite positive. When you are using the HyperClear Super Wideband mic it does a great job of isolating the voice of person wearing the headset, so background noise is non-existent. As a standard headset, The BlackShark V2 Pro works incredibly well as a Bluetooth device for your Android or iOS device. As a gaming headset, it outshines comparable devices.

Designed for Gaming

Where the headset really shines is when using it for one of games in the preset gaming modes. Razer spent countless hours with gamers and three different, ultra popular gaming tiles, tuning the sounds to that specific game. Apex Legends, Call of Duty / Warzone, and Fortnite have enhanced modes that will give you an audio edge over your competitors. The surround sound is set so precise, you’ll know exactly where those footsteps are coming from, or where that gunfire is coming from. It’s going to be really hard for your enemies to sneak up on you wearing these.

Switching between gamer modes, or equalizer modes, is as simple as holding a button down for three seconds to get it into the EQ mode you want, then just click the same button to toggle between games or EQ types. The preset EQ modes are pretty damn good as far as sound quality, but for those folks that really want to fine tune it themselves, there’s the Razer Auido app for both Android and iOS that they can use. The PS5 itself doesn’t have this EQ option using the USB dongle, but Bluetooth the headset to your phone and you have it now.

Built to Last

The BlackShark V2 Pro is built using quality components for long lasting use. The sound comes from titanium 50mm drivers that puts out excellent sound without adding extra weight. The headset weighs less than a pound, and that was surprising with the steel construction, the wireless battery, and extra padding on the head strap. We went for two days (close to 16 hours) on one full charge, and then got another fours of hours of usage on a quick 15 minute charge. The battery life was impressive, to say the least.

Conclusion

Razer’s BlackShark V2 Pro for PlayStation redefines what you thought a gaming headset should be. They went above and beyond in designing it, and spent countless hours with gamers from all over the world to create it and to create the audio profiles for FPS games that everyone loves.

These things might just give you an unfair advantage.