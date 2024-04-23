Atlus RPG Metaphor ReFantazio Heads to PlayStation This October

Studio Zero and Atlus‘ RPG Metaphor ReFantazio has now got a release date for PS4 and PS5.
Metaphor ReFantazio release date and details
Metaphor ReFantazio will launch on PlayStation consoles and other formats on October 11, 2024.
The physical Collector’s Edition includes the base game for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series, a SteelBook, the official soundtrack, an art book, Homo Tenta metallic pins, a sticker sheet, a Kingdom of Euchronia cloth map, a Costume and Battle Background Music Set downloadable content voucher, the Atlus 35th Anniversary Digital History Book, the Atlus 35th Anniversary 35th Digital All-Time Best Soundtrack, and a pre-order bonus voucher.
In Metaphor ReFantazio, you’ll be forging bonds to support your claim for the throne. In a kingdom thrown into chaos by the king’s assassination, a royal magic is triggered that establishes an election. This magic allows any individual of any social status to become the next king by gaining the people’s support, which sets a battle for the throne in motion. The protagonist gets involved, and the journey will take him around the world.
A gameplay showcase was shown alongside the release date announcement.