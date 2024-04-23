Atlus RPG Metaphor ReFantazio Heads to PlayStation This October

Studio Zero and Atlus‘ RPG Metaphor ReFantazio has now got a release date for PS4 and PS5.

Metaphor ReFantazio will launch on PlayStation consoles and other formats on October 11, 2024.

The physical Collector’s Edition includes the base game for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series, a SteelBook, the official soundtrack, an art book, Homo Tenta metallic pins, a sticker sheet, a Kingdom of Euchronia cloth map, a Costume and Battle Background Music Set downloadable content voucher, the Atlus 35th Anniversary Digital History Book, the Atlus 35th Anniversary 35th Digital All-Time Best Soundtrack, and a pre-order bonus voucher.

In Metaphor ReFantazio, you’ll be forging bonds to support your claim for the throne. In a kingdom thrown into chaos by the king’s assassination, a royal magic is triggered that establishes an election. This magic allows any individual of any social status to become the next king by gaining the people’s support, which sets a battle for the throne in motion. The protagonist gets involved, and the journey will take him around the world.

A gameplay showcase was shown alongside the release date announcement.