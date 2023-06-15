Metaphor: ReFantazio PS5 and PS4 Versions Announced

Atlus‘ new role-playing game Metaphor: ReFantazio made its debut at the Xbox Gaming Showcase. Although it wasn’t announced at the time, it seemed incredibly likely that it was going to show up on PlayStation systems, given Atlus’ history with Sony platforms. And after a few days of mystery, it looks like the game is headed to the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 after all.

Sega Korea confirms Metaphor: ReFantazio will launch on other platforms

The news came from a since-deleted tweet by Sega Korea, which tweeted out a new trailer for the game that was essentially the same as its announcement trailer from the Xbox stream.

The only thing different this time were a list of platforms the game would be available at the end. Aside from the Xbox Series X|S, the game was also said to be coming out on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Currently, not too much is known about the upcoming game other than the fact that it will tackle the “high fantasy” genre, which is a new challenge for Atlus. The game is being led by Katsura Hashino, who has worked on nearly every Persona title, and most recently was the director and writer of 2016’s Persona 5. Metaphor: ReFantazio is currently slated to release in 2024.