Zenless Zone Zero PS5 Release Date Coming Soon

The Zenless Zone Zero release date and time have been revealed for PS5, PC, iOS, and Android and they’re coming very soon. The pre-registration campaign has already attracted 35 million players around the world and there’s just over a month to go to reach the final target of 40 million pre-registrations.

Hoyoverse’s urban fantasy ARPG will be released at 10:00 am (UTC+8) on July 4 across all platforms. Zenless Zone Zero will also launch with cross-progression and cross-play across PS5, PC, and mobile.

The company is still aiming to reach its ultimate goal of 40 million pre-registrations before the game is released in July. By reaching 35 million pre-registrations, players have already unlocked a quartet of rewards that will be sent to them via the in-game mail. These are 30,000 Dennies, 8 Master Tapes, 5 Boopons (Coup-En), and the Agent Corin playable character. The final reward will add another 12 master tapes. Players who still want to pre-register before July can do so by going to the PlayStation Store and wishlisting the game.

The third and final closed beta test, also known as the Amplifying Test, will end today at 11:59 pm (UTC+8). The free-to-play game will then be unavailable until its official release date. No data will be transferred from the beta test, so players will be starting from the beginning when version 1.0 is launched.

Zenless Zone Zero is an action RPG that takes place in the aftermath of an apocalypse caused by calamities known as Hollows. New Eridu is the last metropolis to survive the apocalypse by harnessing technology that can be used to fight the monsters that are found inside the Hollows. Together with a Proxy guide and other characters, players venture into the Hollows to find riches and learn about the mysteries behind the last beacon of civilization.