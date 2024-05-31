Little Nightmares 3 Release Date Delayed, Dev Issues Statement

Little Nightmares 3 has been delayed according to a statement from the developer, Supermassive Games. The game was originally due to be released this year for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC, but that will no longer be the case as they “give the game the care and love it deserves.”

Little Nightmares 3 will now be released in 2025. While the new release date is vague, fans will be hoping for something more specific when Supermassive Games and publisher Bandai Namco share more information “later this summer.”

Since the game’s announcement last year, the duo “have been working hard towards delivering the best experience possible for the next entry in the franchise.” The statement continued that “as much as we can’t wait for you to return to the Nowhere, we also want to make sure we give the game the care and love it deserves”. For this reason, the game has been delayed.

Please do bear with us, little ones, for we need a little extra time to prepare your visit.



Please do bear with us, little ones, for we need a little extra time to prepare your visit. Rest assured, we promise to show you a proper welcome.

The upcoming game will introduce two new protagonists, Low and Alone, who each have their own “iconic items.” They’re trapped within the Spiral, which is “a cluster of disturbing places” like the mysterious desert of Necropolis, a fun fair, and a gloomy factory. Each place is “full of delusions” and new enemies like ominous beetles and a giant baby.

The duo needs to look for a way to escape the Nowhere and avoid the “even greater threat lurking in the shadows.” With two prominent characters, players can take on the campaign on their own or with a friend in co-op.