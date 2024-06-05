Killing Time: Resurrected Leaked Ahead of Guerrilla Collective Tomorrow

The announcement of Killing Time: Resurrected has seemingly been leaked ahead of the game’s appearance in tomorrow’s Guerrilla Collective show. While details on the game are scarce right now and likely won’t be confirmed until tomorrow, we do know the studio behind the remake of the horror-themed first-person shooter.

Nightdive Studios takes on another remaster

Nightdive Studios is the developer behind Killing Time: Resurrected, having already shown its caliber with updated versions of franchises like System Shock, Quake, Turok, and the recent PO’ed Definitive Edition. The developer did confirm the leak of the game in the Guerrilla Collective tweet, stating “there’s a killer reason to tune into Guerrilla Collective tomorrow at 10am PT, 1pm ET.”

Killing Time was originally developed by Studio 3DO back in 1995 for the Panasonic 3DO console and later on PC. The game takes place shortly after the Summer Solstice of 1932. Wealthy heiress Tess Conway vanished after she tried to use a missing Ancient Egyptian artifact, the Water-Clock of Thoth, to grant eternal life to herself and her friends. Players assume the role of an unnamed Egyptology student who is trying to recover the artifact.

The catch is that everybody in the entire estate was turned into restless ghosts, demons or the undead during the ritual. The student then finds himself trapped on the estate as he tries to discover its secrets and destroy the Water-Clock all while trying to survive the estate’s new horrors. Players have an arsenal of standard weapons like a crowbar, pistols, and a shotgun, but can also benefit from a magical Ankh that can destroy many enemies at a time.

The game used a combination of 3D graphics and cutscenes performed by live actors, occasionally blending the two without loading screens. Many will be hoping these will be updated for modern consoles and PC, although we won’t know more until tomorrow. Hopefully, then we will get platforms and a release date too.