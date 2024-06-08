Cult of the Lamb Unholy Alliance Co-op Update Release Date Confirmed

Devolver Digital has revealed the Cult of the Lamb Unholy Alliance update release date. It brings co-op play and more to the smash hit game.

The free update is set to arrive on August 12, 2024. You can find out more below.

Cult of the Lamb Unholy Alliance details

Summoned during today’s Devolver Direct presentation, “Unholy Alliance,” the latest free update for smash hit Cult of the Lamb, introduces a new playable character: the Goat! Summoned by blood and born in corruption, this wicked new ally can join the holy Lamb in local co-op. Crusade through dungeons, slay heretics, build your cult, and seek new powers together on August 12.

Experience the entire Cult of the Lamb campaign in local co-op. One player inhabits the role of the Lamb, and the other takes on the mantle of the Goat. Enjoy new two-player twists on existing minigames like fishing and knucklebones. Choose from a selection of corrupted weapons, tarot cards, curses, and relics as you embark on co-op crusades.

The Lamb and the Goat can swap weapons, deal extra damage when fighting back-to-back, or deal a critical hit if their attacks are in sync. Solo players also get a heap of new powers and abilities to play with.

As well as the addition of cooperative play, the “Unholy Alliance” expansion also adds new tarot cards, relics, buildings, fleeces, follower traits, follower quests, and other secrets to discover!