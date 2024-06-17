Guerrilla Games Still Working on Multiple Live Service Titles, Job Ad Suggests

A pair of recently-published Guerrilla Games job advertisements suggest that the studio is still working on multiple live service projects. Sony recently pulled the plug on a number of games-as-a-service (GaaS) projects, but it was reported that the Horizon multiplayer game is still in development.

Horizon multiplayer game might not be Guerrilla’s only live service project

As part of the recent mass PlayStation layoffs, Guerrilla Games reportedly lost nearly 10% of its workforce. It was speculated that the Horizon multiplayer game may have been canned as a result. However, journalist Jason Schreier confirmed that the game is safe.

Over on Guerrilla’s website, there are two job openings for live service roles: lead producer and principal live producer. The job ad for lead producer specifically states that the incumbent will be responsible for “ensuring the smooth and efficient delivery of our live service games,” indicating that there are multiple live service titles in the works.

Interestingly, Sony recently held a company presentation where it labeled Guerrilla Games and Bend Studio as multi-genre developers. Meanwhile, Santa Monica Studio, Insomniac Games, Naughty Dog, and Sucker Punch Productions were all listed as single-player, narrative-focused studios.

Guerrilla Games has kept its projects tightly under wraps, but we’ll get a Summoning Circle going for Killzone.