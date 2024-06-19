Cyberpunk Platformer Eden Genesis Gets Ps4 & PS5 Release Date

Aeternum Games Studios has revealed its side-scrolling cyberpunk-infused platformer Eden Genesis will hit PlayStation this summer.

Eden Genesis will be released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X|S, and Steam on August 6, 2024. A Nintendo Switch release will follow in September.

Eden Genesis is a platform game focused on fast-paced trials, quick reflexes, and a rich story in a cyberpunk world dominated by neon lights and corporations. Take control of Leah, a young cyborg lady, and overcome challenging trials to liberate her corrupted mind.

In the not-so-distant future, corporations rule the world providing ways of increasing the physical and intellectual capabilities of the common folk, at a high price…

Those who wear cybernetic implants are doomed. Their lifetime is coming to an end in a matter of time, but luckily for them, there may still be hope. The biggest tech conglomerate just announced a promising solution for this terrible disease!

You play as Leah, a young cyborg. She joins this experimental treatment to find a cure for what is killing augmented people. Overcome the trials to unlock your full mind potential. Then eliminate the corruption born from the implants that are destroying your neurons.