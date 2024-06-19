eden genesis release date ps4 ps5

Cyberpunk Platformer Eden Genesis Gets Ps4 & PS5 Release Date

By Neil Bolt

Aeternum Games Studios has revealed its side-scrolling cyberpunk-infused platformer Eden Genesis will hit PlayStation this summer.

Eden Genesis release date

Eden Genesis will be released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X|S, and Steam on August 6, 2024. A Nintendo Switch release will follow in September.

Eden Genesis is a platform game focused on fast-paced trials, quick reflexes, and a rich story in a cyberpunk world dominated by neon lights and corporations. Take control of Leah, a young cyborg lady, and overcome challenging trials to liberate her corrupted mind.

In the not-so-distant future, corporations rule the world providing ways of increasing the physical and intellectual capabilities of the common folk, at a high price…

Those who wear cybernetic implants are doomed. Their lifetime is coming to an end in a matter of time, but luckily for them, there may still be hope. The biggest tech conglomerate just announced a promising solution for this terrible disease!

You play as Leah, a young cyborg. She joins this experimental treatment to find a cure for what is killing augmented people. Overcome the trials to unlock your full mind potential. Then eliminate the corruption born from the implants that are destroying your neurons.

Neil Bolt
Neil Bolt

Neil became a horror fan from just a nightmare-inducing glimpse of the Ghoulies VHS cover and a book on how to draw ghosts. It escalated from there and now that's almost all he writes and talks about.

