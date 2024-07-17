Helldivers and Battlefield Veterans Form Blue Scarab Entertainment to Make True Crime MMORPG

A team of 20+ year industry veterans who have worked on franchises like Helldivers and Battlefield have founded a new studio called Blue Scarab Entertainment to work on a true crime MMORPG. The game will be an original IP that combines exploration and horseback riding elements.

Blue Scarab Entertainment has the backing of NetEase Games

The new studio has the support of NetEase Games who is providing supporting expertise and resources for the new game. The MMORPG is being built in Unreal Engine 5 and Blue Scarab Entertainment describes it as “cozy exploration meets true-crime in our story-driven MMORPG that puts players in the saddle as they discover a beautiful open world on horseback and uncover a dark mystery together.”

Blue Scarab Entertainment’s Studio Director Craig Morrison explains the unusual combination is because the studio “believe[s] there is space for fusing and evolving previous gaming and media experiences into something new and fresh for this expanded community.” The aim is to “bring all the expertise that our team has accumulated to forge new experiences for a wider audience than ever before.”

Morrison has previously worked on franchises that include World of Warcraft, Battlefield, Age of Conan, and Anarchy Online. The studio’s CEO Colin Cragg and CTO Enno Rehling have also worked on Age of Conan and Anarchy Online, while the former brings his horse riding expertise from Star Stable Online. Helldivers 2 veterans Guillaume Lhoyer and Ashley Nicollette are also part of the team that currently has more than 20 developers.

Few other details are known about the true crime MMORPG at the moment. The game is currently without an official name, a release date window, or even platforms. However, the studio was founded three years ago so while the game was only announced today, it seems like it has been in development for a little while already.