Stellar Blade DLC May Add New Monsters, Leak Suggests

Some of the rumored Stellar Blade DLC may have been revealed, thanks to a Shift Up job advertisement spotted by a fan. The studio hasn’t officially announced its DLC plans yet, but has mentioned the possibility of a crossover in the past, which it also reiterated to investors in a confidential presentation that ended up leaking.

What we know about Stellar Blade DLC

A Tech4Gamer forum user found a pair of job ads on Shift Up’s website, specifically for its Stellar Blade development team. One of the advertised roles is for a combat designer on PC, which confirms that Stellar Blade’s PC port is already underway. The second role is for a combat designer who specializes in creating monsters.

The job ad specifically seeks candidates for Stellar Blade who have experience playing action games and have console development experience. The role revolves around designing monsters and monster-related combat systems, with Shift Up looking for people who have a special interest in monster battles.

There is some speculation that this could be a role for Stellar Blade 2, but given its timing, we think it may be for upcoming DLC.

In related news, Stellar Blade looks set to receive new outfits soon. We reported yesterday that it looks like a Photo Mode is on its way too, but Shift Up has said that fans will have to wait a little bit longer for that.