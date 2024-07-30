Helldivers 2 Announces Freedom’s Flame Warbond

Things are about to heat up when Arrowhead Game Studios releases the Freedom’s Falme Helldivers 2 Warbond on August 8. The premium content pack adds three new incendiary weapons, two new armors, and more.

What’s in the new Helldivers 2 Warbond?

The new Helldivers 2 Warbond introduces the FLAM-66 Torcher and SG-451 Cookout primary weapons and P-72 Crisper secondary weapon. The Torcher is a rifle-sized flamethrower firing a highly pressurized jet of burning liquid. Helldivers looking for a more compact ignition source can opt for the handgun-sized Crisper. Meanwhile, the Cookout is a pump-action shotgun loaded with incendiary shells. Finally, the new Booster, Fiery Drop – Firebomb Hellpods, ignites the drop site when players touch down.

To make sure Helldivers can take the heat, the Inflammable! Armor Passive grants 75% fire resistance. It will pair well with the new black, red, and orange I-09 Heatseeker and silver, black, and orange Draconaught armors.

In addition, Arrowhead is adding several new fire-themed cosmetics. These include two new capes and matching banners with some in-universe lore. The PlayStation Blog says the red and black Purifying Eclipse cape and banner is “A heartfelt tribute to the Liberation of Choepessa IV in the First Galactic War, in which so much orbital ordnance was detonated that its sun was occluded by ash for an entire lunar cycle.” Meanwhile, The Breach cape and banner commemorate the final battle of the 361st Freedom’s Flame. The squad was deployed inside a supervolcano to annihilate a Terminid swarm with a massive eruption.

Other cosmetics in the Helldivers 2 Freedom’s Flame Warbond include: