PlayStation Studio sci-fi game

PlayStation Studio’s Sci-Fi Game Possibly Revealed and Fans Aren’t Happy

By Zarmena Khan

Yesterday, Sony announced the establishment of a new PlayStation Studio for a sci-fi game born out of a Bungie incubation project. Fans have since possibly uncovered the new mystery studio, and it didn’t take them long to find the sci-fi game that the companies were possibly referring to. If their discovery is accurate, it doesn’t sound good.

Could new PlayStation Studio’s sci-fi game be the previously revealed project Gummy Bears?

Last year, Bungie revealed that it had several projects in incubation phase, one of which was a “team-based action game inspired by several genres in a brand-new, science-fantasy universe.”

Code named Gummy Bears, this project “draws inspiration from fighting games, platformers, MOBAs, life sims, and frog-type games, wrapped up in a lighthearted, comedic world.” Bungie also has artwork on its website purportedly from the game, and it’s certainly not what fans thought when they first read “sci-fi action game” from a new PlayStation Studio.

You can see the image below, courtesy of Bungie’s careers page.

We’re not one to judge a book by its over, but the description laid out above already has a lot of fans turned off. Many are wondering what “frog-type” even means in this context, and our Google search hasn’t really been fruitful here.

Here’s hoping whatever this mystery project is, it turns out to be good.

Zarmena Khan
Zarmena Khan

Zarmena is a senior editor at PSLS. She has been with the site since 2014.

Share article

TRENDING

Related

X