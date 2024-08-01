PlayStation Studio’s Sci-Fi Game Possibly Revealed and Fans Aren’t Happy

Yesterday, Sony announced the establishment of a new PlayStation Studio for a sci-fi game born out of a Bungie incubation project. Fans have since possibly uncovered the new mystery studio, and it didn’t take them long to find the sci-fi game that the companies were possibly referring to. If their discovery is accurate, it doesn’t sound good.

Could new PlayStation Studio’s sci-fi game be the previously revealed project Gummy Bears?

Last year, Bungie revealed that it had several projects in incubation phase, one of which was a “team-based action game inspired by several genres in a brand-new, science-fantasy universe.”

Code named Gummy Bears, this project “draws inspiration from fighting games, platformers, MOBAs, life sims, and frog-type games, wrapped up in a lighthearted, comedic world.” Bungie also has artwork on its website purportedly from the game, and it’s certainly not what fans thought when they first read “sci-fi action game” from a new PlayStation Studio.

One of our favorite incubation projects is a team-based action game inspired by several genres in a brand-new, science-fantasy universe.



It draws inspiration from fighting games, platformers, MOBAs, life sims, and frog-type games, wrapped up in a lighthearted, comedic world. — Bungie (@Bungie) August 18, 2023

You can see the image below, courtesy of Bungie’s careers page.

We’re not one to judge a book by its over, but the description laid out above already has a lot of fans turned off. Many are wondering what “frog-type” even means in this context, and our Google search hasn’t really been fruitful here.

Here’s hoping whatever this mystery project is, it turns out to be good.