PS Store Leaks Major Unannounced Game

A PS Store leak has confirmed the existence of a major unannounced game… for PC. Folks over at Rockstar Games probably aren’t happy right now since Sony blew their surprise announcement of Red Dead Redemption 1‘s PC port. The 14-year-old Western adventure is all set to launch on the platform for the first time ever.

PS Store leak sadly doesn’t come with any news of RDR 1 / 2 native PS5 versions

Confirmation of RDR1’s PC port was first spotted by X user Wario64. The PS Store page has since been updated, but the update came a little too late as screenshots have been preserved.

“Experience the epic western adventures that defined a generation — now on PC for the first time ever,” the page read. “Featuring the complete single-player experiences of both games, including bonus content from the Game of the Year Edition, Red Dead Redemption features all of the 2023 console version upgrades plus PC specific enhancements including support for increased resolutions and framerates, multiple displays, and other accessories, plus spatial surround sound.”

It’s unclear why this description was updated on the PS Store to begin with since it has nothing to do with the PS4 or PS5 — speaking of which, fans are still holding out hope for native PS5 versions of RDR 1 and 2, and would have preferred the leak to confirm that instead.