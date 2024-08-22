PS Plus Premium TimeSplitters Games May Get Trophies Later

When the TimeSplitters trilogy was released on PS Plus Premium earlier this week, none of the three games came with trophies. This is likely to change in the future, though, as the Deep Silver support team has stated that Trophies are being considered and are likely to be added later down the line.

When will the TimeSplitters Trophies be added?

Neither TimeSplitters, TimeSplitters 2, nor TimeSplitters Future Perfect came with a trophy list when they were released on August 20. Deep Silver has since said that “Trophies are considered and should be available in a future patch,” although we’re not sure when that patch will be released.

PSN Profiles user xLetsP1ayGod sent an inquiry to publisher Deep Silver’s support team asking whether the games would be getting trophies at a later date and he got that short and simple response. This response was also sent to others within the site’s forum. He later asked them to clarify whether trophies would be a certainty in the future and was told “currently we do not have an official release date“.

PS Plus Premium games receiving trophies through an update isn’t unusual. Sony had previously promised that they would add trophies to some classic games. The retroactive trophy patches started appearing in June and Tomb Raider Legend, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus, Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue, Toy Story 3, Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare, and Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus all got trophies.

The most recent of the games to get an update and a Platinum Trophy was Herc’s Adventures, although it’s worth noting that it took 14 months for the game to get a trophy list. We’re unsure whether it will take a similar amount of time before the TimeSplitters trilogy gets patched.