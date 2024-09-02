Major PS5 Pro Enhanced Console Exclusive Seemingly Confirmed

It looks like a highly-anticipated upcoming console exclusive will be PS5 Pro enhanced at launch. Sony is expected to reveal its upgraded hardware within the next few weeks, but a hawk-eyed user noticed that the legendary Hideo Kojima posted a photo of himself playing Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, and there’s something peculiar about the photo…

PS5 Pro games will reportedly carry an ‘enhanced’ label

As spotted by X user Zuby_Tech, Kojima can be seen in the photo with a DualSense in his hand, which is plugged into a console that’s covered up with a black cloth. Considering we’re expecting to see both the PS5 Pro and Death Stranding 2 this month, we’re assuming that the game will launch with what previous reports claim will be a “PS5 Pro enhanced” label.

While the PS5 Pro reveal event has yet to be officially announced, Death Stranding 2’s presentation at Tokyo Game Show 2024 has been confirmed.

Hideo Kojima Playing Death Stranding 2 On The Beach On A New System: pic.twitter.com/oBwbCkpmsb — @Zuby_Tech (@Zuby_Tech) August 28, 2024

It makes sense for a major console exclusive to be PS5 Pro enhanced at launch. It has been reported that the label will apply to games that have a PS5 Pro exclusive graphics mode, which utilizes PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, among other features.