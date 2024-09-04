PS5 Has Secret Exclusivity for Major Game, Microsoft Implies Yet Again

Microsoft has once again implied that Sony signed an unusual, secret PS5 exclusive deal for a major new game. You’ll get no prizes for guessing which game this is, but we’ll give you a hint: it features a monkey. That’s right, we’re back to square one with this Black Myth: Wukong PS5 exclusivity fiasco.

Microsoft denies Black Myth: Wukong is PS5 exclusive because of Xbox limitations

Black Myth: Wukong’s limited-time PS5 exclusivity came under the microscope after Game Science said that the game has been delayed on Xbox Series X|S due to optimization work. Not long afterwards, Microsoft provided a vague statement to Windows Central, which made it sound like Sony had moneyhatted the game.

Last week, drama ensued when Forbes contributor Paul Tassi claimed to have heard that Sony had indeed signed an unusual deal for Black Myth: Wukong, which IGN corroborated. However, fellow journalist Jeff Grubb and at least two other insiders disputed these claims.

Now, Microsoft has provided a second statement to Forbes on the matter, and has said in no uncertain terms that Black Myth: Wukong’s delay isn’t because of Xbox limitations. The statement reads:

As we have said before, we’re excited for the launch of Black Myth Wukong on Xbox Series X|S and are working with Game Science to bring the game to our platforms. We’d prefer not to comment on the deals made by our partners with other platform holders but we can confirm that the delay is not due to Xbox platform limitations that have been raised to us.

We have no idea what and who to believe at this point, so make of this what you will.