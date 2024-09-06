Concord Servers Go Offline, Dev Thanks Players After Shutdown

Today is a sad day for all the Freegunners out there. Concord servers are officially offline, making it inaccessible to those who want to play. The developers had a message thanking the fans that played the game during its brief period of life.

Concord developer thanks its audience as servers close

On the official Concord twitter, a message notifies players the servers are now offline, and thank everyone who supported the hero shooter. “Concord servers are now offline,” reads the tweet. “Thank you again to all the Freegunners who have joined us in the Concord galaxy.”

On September 3, 2024, Sony and developer Firewalk Studios announced Concord would go offline today. Players who purchased the game will receive refunds for either the PS5 or PC version.

Concord servers are now offline.



Thank you again to all the Freegunners who have joined us in the Concord galaxy. pic.twitter.com/o1dTywrqUx — Concord (@PlayConcord) September 6, 2024

Although Concord is offline, that doesn’t mean it can’t return. In that announcement, Firewalk Studios Game Director Ryan Ellis alluded to the game’s return saying they will “explore options, including those that will better reach our players.”

While it’s no longer purchasable at most retailers, people have begun listing physical versions on eBay at some wild prices. There are more listings since our last writing on the matter. None of the prices are quite as crazy as the $25,000 tag from our previous article, but there is a listing for $7500. Controller prices seem to have gone up as well, ranging between $280 and $420.

In the aftermath of Concord’s closure, PS5 players have voiced their disappointment with PlayStation CEO Herman Hulst. While PlayStations live service push began with former CEO Jim Ryan, Hulst is responsible for acquiring Firewalk Studios.

Despite its recent failure in live service gaming, Sony is reportedly “very positive” with its next live service game Fairgame$. Haven Studios’ heist game will launch for PS5 and PC, but no release date or window has been announced.