This Custom PS5 Makes Us Wish Sony Put More Effort Into Covers

Long gone are the days of limited edition PlayStation consoles as Sony opted for removable PS5 covers this gen. We’ve had some limited edition console covers (I fought off scalpers to snag the Spider-Man 2 covers), but we haven’t seen much to write home about. Frankly, unofficial custom PS5s, like the one below, make me wonder why Sony hasn’t put more effort into covers.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 themed PS5 console, covers, and controller are a work of art

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 publisher Focus Entertainment recently announced a sweepstake, the lucky winner of which will get a custom game themed PS5 and DualSense pictured in the tweet below:

THIS IS NOT A DRILL! ?



Here's your chance to win a unique, custom #SpaceMarine2 PlayStation 5 (blessed by the Emperor)! The lucky winner will also get a key of the game. ?



To enter:

– follow us

– RT & like this post

– reply with #SpaceMarine2



Rules: https://t.co/errOw5W9B9 pic.twitter.com/VaqExLuTIF — Focus Entertainment (@Focus_entmt) September 4, 2024

A sight to behold. I’m not even the target audience for Space Marine 2, but if similar covers and console base were available as separate attachments at retail, I’d grab them in a heartbeat.

I’m not expecting Sony to waste its resources on custom covers and controllers multiple times a year (although it did waste its resources on the Concord controller), but the current offerings feel uninspired.

Anyway, you can enter the sweepstake via this link. It doesn’t require a purchase, and Focus Entertainment has made it clear that making a voluntary purchase won’t increase your chances of winning either.