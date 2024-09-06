PS Stars Finally Gets Rewards Update After Nearly a Month

A PS Stars update recently went live, finally bringing back the loyalty program’s rewards section back to life… somewhat. Three weeks ago, Sony wiped out the PS Store rewards section within PS Stars, leaving nothing behind except for Stellar Blade and some virtual currency. Now, it’s brought back some games.

PS Stars rewards tend to vary by region, but on my end, I still see Stellar Blade (still 17,500 points) and Mortal Kombat 1 currency. Balatro has returned for 3,750 points along with Stardew Valley (3,750 points), Minecraft PS4 (5,000 points), and Helldivers 2 (10,000 points).

To be clear, these are all rewards we previously had, and for the same points. Only Sony can explain why it removed them, kept the section empty for three weeks, only to bring back the same rewards for the same points.

Screenshot: PlayStation LifeStyle

At this point, PS Stars rewards look like an afterthought and it beggars belief that Sony hasn’t thought of properly revising them ahead of the unsavory points changes that’ll kick in starting October 2024.

A shame, really, because PS Stars was a pretty decent loyalty program, but perhaps, it offered players more than Sony wanted it to.