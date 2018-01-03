Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Creative Director Shaun Escayg Leaving Naughty Dog

A seven year veteran of Naughty Dog, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Creative Director Shaun Escayg is leaving Naughty Dog. He announced his departure from the studio in a tweet on Wednesday morning.

Seven years ago I joined the talented team at @Naughty_Dog on a project still in its infancy, The Last Of Us. Well, the rest is history. Left Behind, Uncharted 4 were fleeting and Uncharted The Lost Legacy pushed my creative growth even further- I will miss all my dogs. — Shaun Escayg (@ShaunEscayg) January 3, 2018

Escayg has had his hands in all four of Naughty Dog’s most recent projects, finally taking on the role of writer and creative director on Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Escayg hasn’t announced where he’s headed next, but it probably won’t be too long until we hear about his next adventure.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy was very well received by fans. Our site said that it was a trip well worth taking.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is a fun addition to the consistently solid Uncharted franchise. While this entry may be quite a bit shorter than the main numbered games, that doesn’t mean the key components that constitute an Uncharted game aren’t just as present. Indeed, you’ll rarely see a game with this high of production values for only $39.99. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is a tight, action-packed adventure in India, and a trip well worth taking.

At E3 2017, we had a chance to sit down with Shaun Escayg and interview him about Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. He called the game the “sum of Uncharted” up to that point, and surmised that due to the vast cast of characters and rich history of the world, that it can be expected that Uncharted hasn’t seen its last.

We wish Shaun Escayg all the best in his future endeavors and hope that we get to play more of his work soon.