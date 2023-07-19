Mission: Impossible Director Denies Being Influenced by Uncharted

Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie has denied being influenced by the Uncharted games, saying he knows “very little” about the franchise. His comments came in response to fans who quizzed him about the similarities between some Uncharted 2 and Dead Reckoning Part One scenes, which were highlighted by former Naughty Dog developer Bruce Straley.

Over on Threads, McQuarrie said that Dead Reckoning Part One’s train sequence wasn’t even “remotely” influenced by Uncharted 2. He also clarified a previous comment he made that led many to believe he sought inspiration from Uncharted 3 for a plane sequence in Rogue Nation.

“I used the word [Uncharted] in the literal sense in a post years ago and have been hearing that ever since,” McQuarrie said. “Games are just something I know nothing about.”

This clarification is rather amusing since fans, and even Uncharted 3’s own lead developer, have believed for the past eight years that Rogue Nation sought inspiration from the game’s plane sequence. Justin Richmond, who directed Uncharted 3, was so flattered when McQuarry mentioned the word “uncharted” that he said it “made my month.” Turns out, McQuarry wasn’t talking about the game.