Watch Two Action-Packed Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Commercials

Square Enix just put out two new commercials for their upcoming fighting game Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, and the videos are filled with action. A lot of the series’ biggest stars appear, and it’s a good look at how the various characters will play in the Team Ninja developed title. It’s set to release January 30, 2018 for PlayStation 4.

Players will be able to get their hands on some of the characters earlier, though, as a Dissidia Final Fantasy NT open beta will take place from January 12 through January 21 in both North America and Europe. There aren’t many more details at the moment, but the game is shaping up to be one of 2018’s early hits and the current marketing details show Lightning and Sephiroth fighting. Square Enix promises that “more details” will be disclosed closer to the date.

Check out the Dissidia Final Fantasy NT commercials below:

When Dissidia Final Fantasy NT releases, there’ll be four separate versions that players can purchase. It’s a bit confusing, but thankfully we’ve got all the details:

Meanwhile, there are four separate SKUs of the game, with the most expensive being the $189.99 Ultimate Collector’s Edition. It features a 8.25″ tall figure of the Warrior of Light, a 15 track soundtrack, an 80-page artbook, the game’s season pass, and a unique box & SteelBook case. Other editions include the physical SteelBook Brawler Edition ($59.99), which is the standard physical pre-order version, the digital version (which comes with a mini-soundtrack and Nameless Warrior DLC), and the digital deluxe edition which has the season pass attached to it for $84.99.

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT releases in January 30, 2018 for PlayStation 4.

Who are you looking forward to playing as in Dissidia Final Fantasy NT? Let us know what you think in the comments below!