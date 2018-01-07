PSA: Server Issues Currently Impacting Multiple Ubisoft Games Across All Platforms
Ubisoft Support team has acknowledged on Twitter that server issues are currently impacting a large number of Ubisoft games across all platforms.
We are aware of server issues impacting multiple games. Our technical team is investigating and working on resolving this as quickly as possible. We appreciate your patience and we will continue to update this thread as new information becomes available: https://t.co/myd5dDcFLh
— Ubisoft Support (@UbisoftSupport) January 6, 2018
As of this writing, we’re having trouble accessing official forums. The developer has noted that the outage may affect its websites and other online services as well . However, Ubisoft’s tech support site seems to be working, a post on which provides the following list of titles currently affected:
Anno 2205
Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
Assassin’s Creed: Initiates
Assassin’s Creed: Ezio Collection
Assassin’s Creed: Rogue
Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate
Assassin’s Creed: Unity
Boggle
Child of Light
Far Cry 4
For Honor
Grow Home
Grow Up
Just Dance 2014
Just Dance 2015
Just Dance 2016
Just Dance: Disney Party 2
Just Sing
Monopoly Deal
Rabbids Crazy Rush
Rabbids Invasion
Rocksmith 2014
SCOM
Shape Playtime
Tetris Ultimate
The Crew
Tom Clancy’s The Division
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
Toy Soldiers War Chest
Trials Frontier
Trials: Blood Dragon
UNO
Watch Dogs
Ubisoft says players may have trouble connecting to servers and those who do manage to connect, may experience frequent disconnections. There’s currently no ETA for a fix.
Make sure to follow Ubisoft’s support team on Twitter for further updates.