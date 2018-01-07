PSLS  •  News

PSA: Server Issues Currently Impacting Multiple Ubisoft Games Across All Platforms

January 7, 2018Written by Zarmena Khan

ubisoft servers down

Ubisoft Support team has acknowledged on Twitter that server issues are currently impacting a large number of Ubisoft games across all platforms.

As of this writing, we’re having trouble accessing official forums. The developer has noted that the outage may affect its websites and other online services as well . However, Ubisoft’s tech support site seems to be working, a post on which provides the following list of titles currently affected:

Anno 2205
Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
Assassin’s Creed: Initiates
Assassin’s Creed: Ezio Collection
Assassin’s Creed: Rogue
Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate
Assassin’s Creed: Unity
Boggle
Child of Light
Far Cry 4
For Honor
Grow Home
Grow Up
Just Dance 2014
Just Dance 2015
Just Dance 2016
Just Dance: Disney Party 2
Just Sing
Monopoly Deal
Rabbids Crazy Rush
Rabbids Invasion
Rocksmith 2014
SCOM
Shape Playtime
Tetris Ultimate
The Crew
Tom Clancy’s The Division
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
Toy Soldiers War Chest
Trials Frontier
Trials: Blood Dragon
UNO
Watch Dogs

Ubisoft says players may have trouble connecting to servers and those who do manage to connect, may experience frequent disconnections. There’s currently no ETA for a fix.

Make sure to follow Ubisoft’s support team on Twitter for further updates.

Tags:
Raiders of the Broken Planet Gets New Playable Character H.I.V.E.
AdChoices
PlayStationLifeStyle.net is a property of CraveOnline Media, LLC, an Evolve Media, LLC company. ©2018 All Rights Reserved.