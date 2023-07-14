Assassin’s Creed Mirage Wearable Haptic Feedback System Offers All the Impacts of Parkour

Assassin’s Creed is about to get more immersive for some players. Ubisoft has teamed up with OWO Haptic Gaming System to create a shirt that will offer “multiple different sensations such as impacts and parkour” when playing Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The system will come with an exclusive skin tailored to the game and will be compatible with PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

How does the Assassin’s Creed Mirage haptic feedback suit work?

The system works by attaching 20 gel pads to the haptic game system “skin” shirt. These will send sensations to 10 different areas of the upper body, including the arms. These are then calibrated using the mobile companion app where players can also customize the intensity of each sensation.

As well as the previously mentioned impacts and parkour, the system will let players feel Basim’s movements as he takes down targets. However, it will also created a stabbing sensation in the wearer when he is wounded. OWO noted that it will have “exclusive sensations never felt before,” too.

OWO’s current system offers sensations like being shot (with or without an exit wound), light and severe abdominal wounds, punches, dagger wounds, lifting weights, pushing objects, collision, free fall, the wind, and even insect bites. The company hasn’t mentioned whether the “exclusive sensations” includes the sensation of breaking your back when Basim falls off a roof.

The Assassin’s Creed Mirage OWO haptic feedback system will come with a digital copy of the game. Players can get the system in nine different sizes ranging from 2XS to 4XL. A price for the bundle has not been revealed, but the standard shirt is available for €499. At first, the bundle will only be available through the OWO website, but it will be available through other retailers at a later date. The release date for the bundle is also unknown, although Assassin’s Creed Mirage is coming out on October 12.

There are a handful of games that natively support OWO and a few that require mods. Some of these titles include Half-Life Alyx, Superhot, Halo Infinite, Fortnite, Rocket League, and Valorant.