Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition Rated by ESRB

Well, this is interesting. The ESRB’s website just got updated with a listing called the Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition. That leads to the obvious question of what exactly is the Royal Edition? Well, we’re not sure. The ESRB rating (which you can view below) is identical to the core game, so that doesn’t exactly give away any details. It’s most likely a “game of the year” style release with DLC packaged in, but it’s impossible to know right now. We do know it’s coming to both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One however.

Check out the Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition ESRB rating below:

This is an action role-playing game (RPG) in which players control a prince and his friends as they attempt to save their kingdom from evil forces. From a third-person perspective, players move around battlefields and city environments, perform various quests, and battle an assortment of human and fantastical enemies (e.g., demons, titans). Characters use swords, guns (e.g., pistols, machine guns, rocket launchers, sniper rifles), and magic attacks (e.g., exploding fireballs, blasts of ice) to defeat soldiers, monsters, and oversized animals in frenetic combat. Fights are highlighted by cries of pain, dramatic light effects, explosions, and realistic gunfire. A handful of cutscenes depict characters impaled on swords; one cutscene involves a woman being stabbed off-screen; another scene depicts a character with a bloodstained wound. During the course of the game, some female characters are depicted topless, with breasts that lack discernible details (i.e., no nipples). The word “sh*t” appears in the dialogue.

For more on the popular role-playing game, check out our Final Fantasy XV review. Here’s what reviewer Keri Honea had to say about the title:

The best parts of Final Fantasy XV are not unfolding the epic story, completing side quests, or your first summon (although that is pretty damn cool), but the bonding of these four friends as they try to survive being hunted by the empire. I often preferred watching Ignis drive the team instead of fast traveling because of the interactions between the friends. It’s a blast checking out the photos Prompto took during the day around the campfire. It’s heartwarming listening to the team tease one another, especially when Noctis takes on yet another fetch quest. You can’t help but smile when Noctis celebrates with a teammate after executing a linked attack. FFXV may be a grand epic about saving the world from evil, but at its heart, it’s about the incredible bonds of friendship, true friendship. This isn’t some party that came together unexpectedly because the world is coming to an end; these four have been friends since they were kids. It doesn’t matter that Noctis’ friends are his guard now, because you know they would be protecting him all the same if they weren’t guards or if he wasn’t the prince. Final Fantasy games of the past have had numerous touching moments, but none have been quite like this. Square Enix has taken quite a few risks with Final Fantasy XV to make it different from past installments or even JRPGs overall. Despite some graphical issues, they have pulled off an amazing experience, and it’s one that veterans and newcomers alike can immensely enjoy. This road trip has been well worth the wait.

Final Fantasy XV is available now.

[Source: ESRB]