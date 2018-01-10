Here’s How Slide Attacks Will Work in Monster Hunter: World

Capcom just put out another extremely strange promotional video for Monster Hunter: World on their YouTube channel. It stars a man dressed as a pirate playing the upcoming PlayStation 4 title. This time around the video focuses on slide attacks.

I’m not even sure how to describe this, so just check out the utterly strange Monster Hunter: World slide attack trailer below:

For a more normal take on the game, check out my Monster Hunter: World preview from earlier this year. Here’s what I had to say about the game:

The action is the biggest upgrade in Monster Hunter: World as it feels significantly more fluid than in previous games. As I attacked the monster’s tail, I had to make sure to dodge away from his attacks. It was a pretty easy battle overall, which was helped by the fact that I had other human teammates. They were able to distract the creature while I kept digging into him with my sword. After we had dealt enough damage, the creature tried to run away in order to regain some of its health. I wasn’t about to let this last longer than it had to, though, so I sheathed my sword and ran after the creature. I followed the Great Jagras into a cave-like area, which would end up being the location of our final encounter. He didn’t find the time to heal up, so the circumstance and momentum of battle was on my side. After a few minutes of combat, my team had ended up victorious. The Great Jagras had fallen, and we got to collect the spoils of victory before the game kicked me out of the demo. It was a relatively short look at the action since I found the creature early on, and it only lasted about 10 minutes. Regardless, it was enough of a taste after what I saw at E3.

Monster Hunter: World is set to release January 26, 2018 worldwide for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.