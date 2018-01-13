Futuristic PSVR Adventure, Apex Construct, Releases in February

Revealed during 2017’s Paris Games Week, futuristic adventure game Apex Construct will be releasing worldwide on February 20 for PlayStation VR, developer Fast Travel Games has announced. PlayStation Plus members will be entitled to a 20 percent discount on pre-orders.

You can check out a new trailer above and a description for the game, which has you battling robots and solving puzzles, straight from the developer below:

The game is set in a strange future where merciless robots prowl the world as a result of mankind’s reckless experiments. As the last human alive, you will need to explore this world to uncover its secrets while defending yourself from the synthetic creatures, utilizing an upgradable bow, arrow & shield setup. Progressing through the adventure, you will gradually reveal what actually happened to the world you once knew – and what your role is in the drawn out conflict between two powerful AIs. In addition to completing the main campaign, which should last around five hours and take you to places like pre-apocalyptic research stations, underground caves and parts of an old city, Apex Construct is filled with hidden areas to explore – and the more you explore, the more you understand about the world and the story. We call it ‘Exploration Driven Narrative’ and believe it really rewards players who take their time with the game.

Fast Travel Games has said that one half of the game will be about exploration and puzzles while the other half will engage players in combat.

For more information, head over to PlayStation Blog.